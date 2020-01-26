Amazon's Echo Buds are on sale at an all time low price

For the first time ever, Amazon's Echo Buds are available at their lowest price ever. Normally $129.99, Amazon's true wireless earbuds are just $89.99 with free Prime shipping.

The Echo Buds are true wireless earbuds that have Alexa onboard and feature noise reduction modes. Included in the box, you'll get three different sized ear tips, and there's a custom app that lets you measure which one is just right for your ear.

When it comes to battery life, these performed decently at up to 5 hours, or up to about 20 with the charging case in our testing. You won't be disappointed by the sound quality either; they've got a solid range, strong bass and crisp sound across most volumes. They also sport decent noise-canceling capabilities and even a passthrough mode. This way you can still hear the world around you without compromising your music.

Of course, the flagship feature is built in Alexa. It takes seconds to sync your phone's Alexa App with the buds, and then you're good to go. From there, you're able to call upon her to your heart's content for playing music, making calls and all the rest. You can see our thoughts in more detail in our Echo Buds review here.

Simply put, Echo Buds are a good value at $129.99, but at $89.99 they're even better.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.