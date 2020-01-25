Ugandan climate activist cropped out of photo taken with her white peers

(CNN) The Associated Press news agency (AP) has apologized after cropping a Ugandan climate activist from a photograph where she had posed with her white peers after a press conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate said she was invited to attend a youth climate science event. When news coverage of the event emerged, she noticed she had been cropped out of a photograph , where she appeared alongside alongside activists Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson, Luisa Neubauer and Loukina Tille.

"This is the first time in my life that I understood the definition of the word racism," Nakate said in a video statement released online.

Nakate confronted AP about the incident on Twitter , writing "Why did you remove me from the photo? I was part of the group!"

In a video statement published online, Nakate said: "I see the photos and I clearly see how I was cropped out of the photos.

Read More