Ugandan climate activist cropped out of photo taken with her white peers

(CNN)The Associated Press news agency (AP) has apologized after cropping a Ugandan climate activist from a photograph where she had posed with her white peers after a press conference in Davos, Switzerland.
Climate activist Vanessa Nakate said she was invited to attend a youth climate science event. When news coverage of the event emerged, she noticed she had been cropped out of a photograph, where she appeared alongside alongside activists Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson, Luisa Neubauer and Loukina Tille.
"This is the first time in my life that I understood the definition of the word racism," Nakate said in a video statement released online.
Nakate confronted AP about the incident on Twitter, writing "Why did you remove me from the photo? I was part of the group!"
In a video statement published online, Nakate said: "I see the photos and I clearly see how I was cropped out of the photos.
"My message was left out, and my photo was left out as well," she said.
"You didn't just erase a photo. You erased a continent. But I am stronger than ever", Nakate said later on Twitter.
In a statement released on Friday, Lauren Easton, AP's director of media relations, apologized for the incident.
"We regret publishing a photo this morning that cropped out Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, the only person of color in the photo. As a news organization, we care deeply about accurately representing the world that we cover," Easton said.