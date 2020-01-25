Ugandan climate activist cropped out of photo taken with her white peers

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Sat January 25, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Climate activists Vanessa Nakate, Luisa Neubauer, Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson and Loukina Tille, from left, arrive for a news conference in Davos. The AP news agency apologized for earlier publishing an image with Nakate cropped out.
Climate activists Vanessa Nakate, Luisa Neubauer, Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson and Loukina Tille, from left, arrive for a news conference in Davos. The AP news agency apologized for earlier publishing an image with Nakate cropped out.

(CNN)The Associated Press news agency (AP) has apologized after cropping a Ugandan climate activist from a photograph where she had posed with her white peers after a press conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate said she was invited to attend a youth climate science event. When news coverage of the event emerged, she noticed she had been cropped out of a photograph, where she appeared alongside alongside activists Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson, Luisa Neubauer and Loukina Tille.
"This is the first time in my life that I understood the definition of the word racism," Nakate said in a video statement released online.
Can oil and gas companies help the transition to clean energy?
Can oil and gas companies help the transition to clean energy?
Nakate confronted AP about the incident on Twitter, writing "Why did you remove me from the photo? I was part of the group!"
    In a video statement published online, Nakate said: "I see the photos and I clearly see how I was cropped out of the photos.
    Read More
    "My message was left out, and my photo was left out as well," she said.
    "You didn't just erase a photo. You erased a continent. But I am stronger than ever", Nakate said later on Twitter.
    In a statement released on Friday, Lauren Easton, AP's director of media relations, apologized for the incident.
    "We regret publishing a photo this morning that cropped out Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, the only person of color in the photo. As a news organization, we care deeply about accurately representing the world that we cover," Easton said.