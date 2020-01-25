(CNN) Never heard of a "witch bottle"? Step right in, friend, sit a spell (not the evil kind) and we'll tell you why archaeologists believe a broken bottle found in Virginia just might be one.

Back in the day (beginning around the Middle Ages), people in the British Isles and elsewhere would try to ward off evil spirits by filling jugs or other containers with bent pins, hair, urine, nail clippings or other items. The idea was the contents would draw in and trap a harmful spirit. The witch bottle tradition came to the US and was still in play in the mid-19th century, during the Civil War.

Fast forward to 2016, when the William & Mary Center for Archaeological Research took part in a dig ahead of a widening project on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg.

A crew found a green bottle next to the remains of a hearth built by Union troops between 1862 and 1865 at Redoubt 9, one of a string of mini-fortifications erected by Confederates, but later occupied by Federal troops. The remains of the redoubt are in the interstate's median.

Inside the Civil War-era bottle, according to Joe Jones, director of the center, was a knot of iron nails that had "corroded into a ball." The top of the bottle had broken off and was found nearby.

