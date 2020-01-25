Corvettes worth $1M are trapped in buildings that crumbled in the Houston explosion

(CNN) A Houston car restorer is anxiously awaiting a chance to visit his business, parts of which were destroyed during Friday's deadly explosion at a separate business in the city's northwest corner.

The early morning explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing damaged other buildings up to a half mile away and took the lives of two Watson employees.

Gordon Andrus' restoration business, Houston Corvette Service, occupies two buildings directly across the street from Watson Grinding.

After Friday's explosion, he told CNN that his buildings have been destroyed and he doesn't know the condition of the cars that were undergoing restoration. What he does know is that there were about 15 cars worth about $1 million collectively inside.

Andrus wasn't at his shop during the explosion but he described the blast as what he called a shaped charge, which focuses the force of an explosive.

One of the corvette's that was undergoing restoration inside Houston Corvette Service

