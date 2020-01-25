A Colorado high school student wrote a worrisome message on a restroom wall. Classmates are responding with a growing display of support.

(CNN) An anonymous cry for help scribbled on a bathroom wall inspired a flurry of encouraging messages in a Denver high school. Now the responses have spread from that wall to the internet as students seek out ways to support each other.

A Desperate Question

The question read, "Is life worth all the B.S.?"

Golden High School English teacher Ashley Ferraro noticed the message in the girls' bathroom last week. She immediately encouraged her students to respond with their own supportive words written on sticky notes and posted on that bathroom wall.

School officials plan to move the notes to a hallway so more students can paste messages.

More than 50 notes now surround that desperate question.

"It provided an opportunity to help someone in pain," Ferraro told CNN.

One note reads: "Yes, because you will find love in your future...in yourself...and in your favorite things to do and the small things in life."

Another says: "Life is worth it because even if it's bad there is always a good. We were all put here for a reason, we all go through something tough. It always gets better."

A Loving Answer

"I was really impressed with how many kids participated," the English teacher said. "And the ones you would never expect to participate... did."

The love will be spreading throughout the rest of the school when the sticky notes are moved to the hallway, so others can join the conversation prompted by the question.

"My hope is that it isn't such an isolated feeling -- so people don't think they're the only ones feeling that way and to reach out for help," Ferraro told CNN.

She relishes working with the type of kids who see another student in pain -- and choose to help.