North Carolina man charged with human trafficking after police allege he kept a sex slave for 5 years

(CNN) A North Carolina man is facing a human trafficking charge after police alleged he kept a person in sexual servitude for five years.

Salvador Espinoza Escobar, 48, of Asheboro, was arrested Wednesday when the investigation into the trafficking accusations began, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office

The National Human Trafficking Tip Line alerted Randolph County officials about Espinoza Escobar, who the release says kept a person in sexual servitude "by withholding basic needs in exchange for forced sexual acts since January 2015."

Espinoza Escobar was arrested without incident, the release said, and was charged with one count of felony human trafficking.

He appeared in court Friday and according to CNN affiliate WXII , he told the judge that he would be hiring his own attorney. He was released on $100,000 bail on Friday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

