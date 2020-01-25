NFL's New Orleans Saints fight releasing emails in Catholic sex abuse lawsuit

(CNN) The New Orleans Saints are fighting a legal request to make public emails they sent to Catholic officials in a sex abuse lawsuit.

The Saints acknowledged in a statement released Friday that Greg Bensel, the team's senior vice president for communications, advised the Archdiocese of New Orleans on handling media attention before the 2018 release of names of clergy removed because of abuse allegations. The archdiocese reached out to a number of community and civic leaders for advice before the names were released, including Bensel.

The emails were obtained in a lawsuit by a man who claims he was abused by a New Orleans priest as a child.

"Obviously, the Saints should not be in the business of assisting the Archdiocese, and the Saints' public relations team is not in the business of managing the public relations of criminals engaged in pedophilia," the plaintiff's attorneys argued in a court filing.

The attorneys want the correspondence between the team and the Archdiocese entered into the public record, claiming it doesn't meet the standard for confidentiality. Attorneys for the Saints argue the emails are unrelated to his case and should be limited to the parties to the lawsuit and their attorneys.

