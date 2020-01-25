This FedEx driver delivered more than a customer's package. He shoveled snow off the stoop

(CNN) A delivery driver's good deed is being shared with the world, thanks to a doorbell camera.

A FedEx driver delivering in Michigan's Upper Peninsula was dropping off a package for Jodi LaFreniere at her Manistique home Thursday morning.

LaFreniere, a kindergarten teacher, told CNN she was at school when she got an alert on her phone from her doorbell camera.

"I was wondering who was at my house since my fiance was away in Alaska, teaching," she said.

When she went to look at the alert, she saw the FedEx delivery driver shoveling the snow on her front porch.

Read More