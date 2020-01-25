Used mascara wands are helping treat and save wild animals

(CNN) If you're in need of a new mascara wand, don't throw the old one away.

"There's nothing that is made like a mascara wand," co-founder Kimberly Brewster told CNN. "It actually makes the treatment much faster, which saves the animals from being stressed longer than they have to be."

A before and after photo of baby possums after they're brushed with the wands.

Sharing is caring

People from around the world donated their used mascara wands, Brewster said. Even companies that distribute the wands have sent in their discontinued brushes.

The refuge received so many that it started shipping them to other animal rehabbers, and is only accepting wands in February and October.

"We are sending packets to all of these places with educational material on ways that [we use the wands]," she said. "And also get feedback from them on how they're finding good uses for them."