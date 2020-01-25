Hunters put the squeeze on 80 snakes in Florida's Python Bowl

(CNN) Once again, we have a winner in the annual contest of your dreams -- your very, very bad dreams, that is.

More than 750 people from 20 states turned up for Florida's 2020 Python Bowl, catching 80 of the giant invasive snakes, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a release

The grand prize winner in the 10-day contest is Mike Kimmel, who caught eight Burmese pythons, the commission said Saturday. His prize was a Tracker 570 Off Road all-terrain vehicle.

Second prize winners for "LONGEST PYTHON" in their categories are PRO: Amy Siewe for a 10-foot, 7-inch python. ROOKIE: Dave Mucci for an 11-foot, .08-inch python! #PythonBowl #snake pic.twitter.com/agPWi3GGKU — MyFWC (@MyFWC) January 25, 2020

One contestant, Tom Rahill, caught both the longest, a beast of 12 feet, 7.3 inches, and the heaviest, a 62-pounder. He won $4,000 for his efforts.

Florida holds the contest every year in an effort to put the squeeze on the non-venomous constrictor. Conservationists say the reptiles, estimated to number in the tens of thousands in the Everglades, pose a threat to native wildlife.

