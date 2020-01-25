A hippo named Fiona just received the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Timothy

(CNN) Hip hip hooray! Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo's most famous hippo, just turned three.

And her boyfriend Timothy, who lives at the San Antonio Zoo, just "sent" her the sweetest birthday gift.

Fiona awoke on Friday to find a mouth-watering Edible Arrangement comprised of delicious fruits.

With (additional) help of the staff in San Antonio, Timothy even posted a loving message on Facebook.

"As you turn 3, I want to say that with each passing year you become more and more beautiful, charming and sweet," Timothy said.

Read More