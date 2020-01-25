A dog concerned for her puppies led shelter volunteers to a home where animals were being neglected

(CNN) An emaciated female dog named Clover led animal shelter volunteers to a home in Georgia where her puppies, along with multiple dead and severely malnourished animals, were found.

Ashley Gresham, 27, was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated animal cruelty on January 13 after six dead animals were found on her property, according to a Spalding County Sheriff`s Office incident report.

CNN could not determine if Gresham has a lawyer.

A dog, chicken, two ducks, and two rabbits were found deceased in their cages, the report said. Another dog who was found with a severe leg injury had to have his leg amputated.

Clover and her 10 puppies are now in a foster home.

The gruesome discovery was found after Clover led two volunteers with Royal Animal Refuge to her puppies. The animal shelter had been contacted after the emaciated female had been seen traveling with her puppies in the area. When the volunteers arrived, they were unable to catch Clover.

