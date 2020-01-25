A former California doctor is extradited from Israel after $50 million cosmetic surgery scam

(CNN) A former Southern California doctor is back in the US from Israel to serve his sentence for a $50 million plastic surgery insurance scam, the Department of Justice said.

Dr. David M. Morrow, 75, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday escorted by US Marshals. The next day, he was ordered to start his 20-year sentence in federal prison.

The former resident of Rancho Mirage was sentenced in absentia in 2017 after he and his wife fled to Israel following his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors said he ran a scheme that duped health insurance companies into paying tens of millions of dollars for cosmetic procedures with false claims that they were medically necessary.

Israel deported Linda Morrow, 67, in July, and she is facing a 31-count grand jury indictment , the statement said. She served as executive director of The Morrow Institute, and allegedly participated in the scheme, federal officials said.

