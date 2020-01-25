CBP agents arrest driver after finding 222 pounds of liquid meth in his truck's gas tank, agency says

(CNN) Border agents arrested a 36-year-old US citizen this week after finding 222 pounds of liquid meth in his truck.

That's worth about $266,000, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The man applied for entry on Tuesday about 11 p.m. at the port of entry in Calexico, California, CBP said in a news release. Calexico sits about 300 yards north of the international line

But a CBP dog alerted officers to the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado's gas tank. Agents removed the tank for search and found "an unusual liquid substance that began to crystalize," CBP said.

"Officers field-tested the substance receiving a positive indication for the properties of methamphetamine," the agency said.

