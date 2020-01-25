49ers George Kittle is treating the family of a fallen Army sergeant to the Super Bowl

(CNN) Before US Army Sgt. Martin LaMar was killed in Iraq, he spent his weekends cheering on the San Francisco 49ers. Next week, LaMar's service will be honored during Super Bowl LIV.

"I have a lot of family in the military, so it's something that I just respect and the sacrifice that they give is the ultimate sacrifice. So, if I can ever give back and make a family's day or just make them smile a little bit, then I feel like I've done a little part in their lives," Kittle told reporters on Friday.

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin "Mick" LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

The slain soldier from Sacramento dreamed of serving in the military since he was a young boy. After high school, he joined the US Marine Corps and was deployed to the first Gulf War during his 4-year stint. He then worked for several years as an electrician but eventually joined the Army in 2007.

LaMar was shot and killed in 2011 while he was deployed in Mosul. He was survived by his wife and five children, including a 3-month-old daughter he didn't get to meet, according to CNN affiliate KRON . The family lives in Elk Grove, south of Sacramento.

