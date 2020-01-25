Raw ground beef recalled in nine states due to possible plastic contamination

(CNN) A Chicago company is recalling about 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef that was shipped to nine states, federal health officials said.

Two customers complained of finding the foreign matter in the beef, sparking the recall.

One-pound vacuum-packed packages containing lot code "0060," case code "11402" and a use or freeze by date of "01/31/2020" on the product label are subject to the recall, the department said.

The products were produc