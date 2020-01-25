Stores in central Texas are running out of medical masks after possible case of coronavirus reported

(CNN) Medical supply stores in central Texas are experiencing a medical mask shortage after a Texas A&M student, having recently traveled to Wuhan, China, may have contracted coronavirus.

Stores around the Brazos Valley, where the university is located, say they are completely out of medical masks, according to CNN affiliate KBTX

The student has experienced symptoms of an upper respiratory virus and went to a local hospital Wednesday evening. A sample has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, according to the Brazos County Health Authority.

Results are expected over the weekend or Monday, the authority said. The student is being kept isolated at home until the testing is complete.

Genese Smith, who works at MediCare Equipment in Bryan, Texas, just a few miles from campus, told KBTX that the story typically stocks about 50 masks.

