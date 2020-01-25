Queen appoints Prince William to new role amid royal shakeup

(CNN) Prince William , the Duke of Cambridge, has a new title.

The Church of Scotland "is a Presbyterian church and recognises only Jesus Christ as 'King and Head of the Church,'" the Royal Family's website says. The Church is also entirely self-governing, represented at the local level by "kirk sessions" and at a national level by the General Assembly.

In his new role, Prince William will "maintain the relationship between the State and the Church," the Royal website says.

Usually, the commissioner is a Scottish person, but the Royal website says members of the Royal Family have been appointed in the past.

