Fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, another first in space

(CNN) The first batch of cookies in space have been baked in a zero-gravity oven, but the astronaut bakers didn't even get to try them. Instead, three of the five cookies returned to Earth on one of SpaceX's Dragon capsules on January 8 and were moved to cold storage in Houston.

But in a nice bonus, the International Space Station smelled like warm, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies during the experiment in December. On December 26, NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweeted that they had space cookies and milk available for Santa on the station.

"I can smell it," said Luca Parmitano, European Space Agency astronaut and master baker of the cookies during the experiment. "And I do observe some chocolate melting. But it certainly doesn't look like cookie dough anymore."