A group of wolves were spotted in Colorado. It's the first pack to call the state home in nearly 100 years

(CNN) Wolves are back in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed at least six wolves were spotted in Moffat County, the northwestern most corner of the state. The pack was found about two miles from a trail of wolf tracks they discovered earlier this month.

The discovery is notable: It's the first pack spotted in Colorado for nearly 100 years.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he's honored to welcome the animals back to the state after "their long absence."

"While lone wolves have visited our state periodically including last fall, this is very likely the first pack to call our state home since the 1930s," he said.

Wolves haven't roamed Colorado since the mid-1940's. This past weekend, a private citizen captured a wolf on video in Jackson County in northern Colorado. @COParksWildlife officials are working to verify the sighting as well as another in Grand County. pic.twitter.com/H9Z4Jg2Z7w — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 9, 2019