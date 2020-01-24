A 97,000-gallon red wine leak made its way into a Northern California river

(CNN) A creek near a Sonoma County, California, vineyard is now a bit more refined after more than 97,000 gallons of wine spilled Wednesday.

The wine was red and had the volume to fill eight large tanker trucks, according to CNN affiliate KTLA

The culprit was a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyards that popped open, spilling 97,112 gallons, according to a report from the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

97,112 gallons of wine have spilled into a creek in Sonoma County, California on Wednesday.

The spill has since been stopped and 20% of it has been contained, but an estimated 46,000 to 96,000 gallons have leaked into the Russian River, the report said. The Russian River originates in Mendocino County and flows into the Pacific Ocean north of the San Francisco Bay.

There have been no report of fish deaths, but the acidity of the wine is likely to kill insects the fish feed on, said Don McEnhill the executive director of Russian Riverkeeper.

