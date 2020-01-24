A rookie firefighter delivers a baby — on his first day, on his very first call

(CNN) A firefighter in Yonkers, New York, had an exciting first night on the job when he delivered a woman's baby girl.

Probationary firefighter Michael Iacovello, a "probie" as they are called, was working his very first shift on Engine Co. 303 last week when he got his first call -- a call for a woman in labor.

"All of a sudden, I felt like a weird pain then I realized that the baby is coming," Obadianah Boakye-Aboagye told CNN affiliate WCBS . "We have to do something. We decided to make the 911 call."

Iacovello was unavailable to speak with CNN on Friday.

Boakye-Aboagye was in labor with her fourth child.

