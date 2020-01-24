(CNN) An Arizona group that was accused of harassing and intimidating churches and pastors helping immigrants has agreed to stop their actions and pay damages, according to a judge's order.

The Patriot Movement AZ and four of its members agreed to a consent decree very similar to one reached in September 2019 with the AZ Patriots , a splinter group also accused of harassment.

At that time, PMAZ co-founder Lesa Antone said she no longer protested outside churches but supported the rights of others to do so and disagreed with the legal agreement.

"I see this as people giving up their First Amendment rights. My rights are not for sale," she told CNN in September.

CNN left messages for Antone and her lawyer on Friday but have not heard back.

Read More