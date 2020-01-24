NYPD officer and his fiancée charged with death of his 8-year-old son

(CNN) A New York transit police officer and his fiancée were arrested Friday and charged with murder in connection with the death of the officer's 8-year-old son, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, were both charged with second-degree murder. The couple allegedly left Valva's son, Thomas, overnight in the unheated, unfinished garage of their Long Island home last week, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said in a press conference.

After finding him unresponsive, Valva called local police, saying Thomas had fallen in the driveway while waiting for the bus, Hart said. When police arrived, Valva was performing CPR on Thomas in the home's basement, Hard said. Thomas was transported to Long Island Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hart said the temperature that night had been 19 degrees and Thomas's body temperature was 76 degrees. The medical examiner had ruled his death a homicide with hypothermia as a contributing factor, she said.

"We have determined that Thomas was never in the driveway that morning, and he suffered head and facial injuries that were not consistent with his father's account," Hart said.

