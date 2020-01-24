Naval Station Great Lakes is on lockdown

(CNN) Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois is on lockdown, according to the base's Facebook page.

"LOCKDOWN FOR NAVSTA GREAT LAKES. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED," the post read

The post indicated someone may have entered through the station's gates without authorization.

No other details were immediately available.

Naval Station Great Lakes, on the shore of Lake Michigan, is the Navy's largest training base, according to its website.

