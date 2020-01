(CNN) A 58-year-old man has died after launching his car approximately 337 feet off of a cliff and across the San Joaquin River following a police chase.

The man was identified as David Callahan from Fresno, said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

David Callahan drove his car off of a cliff.

Fresno police officers began pursuing Callahan in what police identified as a 2014 Mercedes on Monday morning after he swerved and nearly hit a patrol car, police told CNN affiliate KFSN

Police began their pursuit and followed Callahan. They chased him for approximately five miles as he drove between 30 to 40 mph before he suddenly took off, investigators told KFSN . Police then called off the chase, and it was not immediately clear why.

The Fresno Police Department has not responded to a request for comment from CNN.

Read More