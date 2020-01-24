Eli Manning announces retirement from the NFL in an emotional press conference

(CNN) After 16 years, Eli Manning, 39, is hanging up his cleats and retiring from the NFL.

The longtime New York Giants quarterback was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers but had his rights immediately traded to the Giants.

"From the very first moment, I did it my way," Manning said during his retirement press conference. "I couldn't be someone other than who I am. Undoubtedly, I would have made the fans, the media, even the front office more comfortable if I was a more 'rah-rah guy,' but that's not me. Ultimately, I choose to believe that my teammates and the fans learned to appreciate that. They knew what they got was pure, unadulterated Eli."

From Nov. 21, 2004, through Nov. 23, 2017, Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games, then the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history (to Brett Favre's 297). After sitting out one game, he started the next 22 in a row, giving him 232 starts in 233 games -- plus 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of injury.

