US border officers were told to stop Iran-born travelers, officer says

(CNN)US border officers working at Canadian border crossings were directed to stop travelers of Iranian descent for questioning following the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, an unnamed Customs and Border Patrol officer alleged in an email to an immigration attorney.
Dozens of American citizens of Iranian descent were stopped at a port of entry in Blaine, Washington, in the days following the January 3 killing of Soleimani. Some were detained for hours and reported they were asked detailed questions about their country of birth.
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington tweeted earlier this month that she was "deeply disturbed" by the reports.
At the time, CBP confirmed there were increased wait times "to an average of two hours on Saturday evening, although some travelers experienced wait times of up to four hours due to increased volume and reduced staff during the holiday season."
But the agency categorically denied there was any directive to stop and question people of Iranian descent.
CBP press secretary Matt Leas said in a January 5 statement "social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false."
In a message sent to congressional staff the next day and obtained by CNN, CBP officials reiterated that there was no directive or memo "from DHS or CBP leadership with instructions to detain Iranian-Americans."
An email sent to immigration attorney Leonard Saunders by a Washington state CBP officer tells a different story. The officer claimed that there was indeed such a directive which was only lifted, "as soon as it hit the national news."
The officer did not provide a copy of the initial directive or the email that apparently lifted the directive on January 5.
The officer's email was first reported by CNN news partner CBC and provided to CNN by Saunders, who did not reveal the officer's name.
A former CBP officer told CNN the person who wrote the email worked with him at the agency and was told by current CBP officers that the individual is still an active officer at the Blaine border crossing.