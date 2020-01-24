Is that Bigfoot? A Washington traffic agency tweets a photo of, well, something

(CNN) Is that... Bigfoot? Someone at the Washington State Department of Transportation certainly thinks there's a chance.

The Twitter account for the agency shared a traffic camera's photograph that showed what appeared to be, well, something walking near a tree in the distance.

"Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious... just a little stitious," the person running the DOT account for the eastern part of the state tweeted on Wednesday. "If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something."

In the still image, taken by webcam on Sherman Pass, a dark, human-like can certainly be seen in a walking stance.

Look for yourself: