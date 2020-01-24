A Ball State University professor called the police on a student after he refused to move seats

And now, there's been another incident: sitting.

When Sultan Benson, a senior at Ball State University in Indiana, arrived at his Marketing 310 class on Tuesday, his usual seat was taken. His professor, Shaheen Borna, suggested he move to an empty seat toward the back, which he did, Benson told CNN.

But about a half hour into the class, another student left and Borna asked Benson to move up. But Benson was already settled. He'd unpacked his stuff, and his laptop was already out and charging.

When Benson asked why he had to move, the situation escalated.

Read More