(CNN) An Alabama teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and twin 13-year-old brothers.

The victims -- identified as Holli Christina Durham, age 36; Branson Durham, age 13; and Baron Durham, age 13 -- were found dead of apparent stab wounds inside a house in Munford, Alabama, the Talladega County Sheriff's Office said

The victims' son and older brother, 16-year-old Landon Durham, faces a capital murder charge for all three killings, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens told CNN affiliate WBRC . Durham is being charged as an adult.

According to Giddens, Durham allegedly killed them "probably sometime early Tuesday morning." Asked if Durham went to school after the alleged murders, Giddens said, "I was told that he did, yes."

Suzanne Lacey, the superintendent of Talladega County Schools, called the killings a "tragedy."

