British cities to get buses that suck pollution from the air

(CNN) Using public transport is often a greener alternative to driving a car, and now one company is taking its green ambitions a step further -- by developing a pollution-sucking fleet of buses.

Go-Ahead Group, a British transportation company with a fleet of 5,000 buses in total, confirmed to CNN that it is rolling out 11 new buses in towns and cities across England that clean the air as they go.

The buses will be fitted with a three-filter rooftop filtration system that sucks dirt and ultra-fine harmful particles out of the air.

It developed the filtration technology with Pall Aerospace, a company that also develops filtration systems for commercial and military aircraft.

The rollout, which begins this summer, follows a successful trial of one bus in Southampton, which was found to be capable of "cleaning" 3.2 million cubic meters (113 million cubic feet) of city air in 100 days.

