(CNN) Roger Federer had to fight off the "demons" to survive a nerve-jangling fifth set championship tie break against John Millman in an epic third-round encounter at the Australian Open Friday.

The seven-time champion battled back from 8-4 down in the final-set super tie break -- which goes up to 10 as opposed to seven -- to triumph 4-6 7-6 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8).

At times, Federer had no answer to Millman's thundering serve and piercing groundstrokes, but he saved some of his best tennis for the closing moments, winning six straight points to steal a victory from the brink of defeat.

Millman's grimace and a shake of the head as the pair walked to embrace each other told the whole story.