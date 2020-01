(CNN) China's Qiang Wang has eliminated 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams from the Australian Open, defeating the decorated American in three sets 6-4, 6-7 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Friday.

On social media, fans hailed Wang's performance, describing it as a masterclass. The 28-year-old athlete, from the Chinese port city of Tianjin, was the number 27 seed heading in to the tournament. She will now face off against Tunisian national Ons Jabeur in the fourth round on Saturday.