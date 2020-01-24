At March for Life, Trump shows he gets the power of abortion issue

Terry Schilling is the executive director at American Principles Project, a conservative nonprofit think tank. Follow him on Twitter @Schilling1776. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) On Friday, Donald Trump became the first President to speak in person at the March for Life in Washington. This is a really big deal.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of pro-life demonstrators come together in our nation's capital to commemorate the anniversary of the Supreme Court's wrongly decided Roe v. Wade decision and demand political action that would protect the right to life for the unborn. Now in its 47th year, the march has become the premier event of the pro-life movement.

Trump's historic appearance was a boon for marchers, as it helped draw increased attention to the event and highlight the pro-life movement's considerable political success in recent years. It also presents an enormous opportunity for him to reach the many Americans who are on the fence about abortion by drawing a contrast with the extreme positions of his 2020 Democrat opponents.

While abortion rights proponents love to cite polling data showing that the vast majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade, the reality is that many Americans also reject the abortion on-demand (including at a late stage of pregnancy, in some cases) regime created by that ruling.