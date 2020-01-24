Six people killed in shooting in southwestern Germany

By Stephanie Halasz and Claudia Otto, CNN

Updated 12:34 PM ET, Fri January 24, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Forensic police officers investigate the shooting in Rot am See, Germany.
Forensic police officers investigate the shooting in Rot am See, Germany.

(CNN)Six people have been killed and two are in serious condition following a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The incident unfolded at 12:45 p.m. local time (6:45 a.m. ET) when a gunman opened fire at a building in the town of Rot am See, in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.
A spokesman for police in the nearby town of Aalen told CNN that the incident appeared to be linked to a "family drama," and that the police operation was still ongoing.
    Police tape at the scene.
    Police tape at the scene.
    Neither the identities of the victims, nor the suspect, have been released by the authorities.