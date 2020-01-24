Here's a mind-blowing deal on Revlon's top-rated hair dryer brush

Don't blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it's on sale. The top-rated hair tool is just $1 away from its lowest price ever, so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($35.65, originally $59.99; amazon.com or walmart.com)

The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush's oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents, and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand.

This lightweight dryer has 4.4 stars on Amazon and nearly 24,000 reviews. Not to mention, the Revlon One-Step blew us away when we reviewed it, and it's currently one of our favorite mid-range hair dryers on the market.

Just be sure to pick up your Revlon One-Step soon; the lower price on this dryer could be hair today, gone tomorrow. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.