The on-sale Eufy Smart Scale outweighs the competition

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and right now, you'll pay no more than $30 for it on Amazon.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

While the scale itself will only display your weight, you'll find a more holistic view of your health on EufyLife app, which connects to the scale via Bluetooth to record your data, including body fat percentage, body mass index, lean body mass, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. The app also allows you to view your historical measurements, so you can easily track your progress (up to 16 people can use this Eufy, and the smart scale will automatically match measurements to the correct user profile). Meanwhile, two pairs of ultra sensitive, G-shaped sensors ensure all results are highly accurate.

Plus, this smart scale is no eyesore. With a minimalistic tempered glass surface and white LED display, it makes for a sleek addition to any bathroom. In fact, the Eufy Smart Scale snagged a spot among Underscored's top three smart scales on the market right now.

So don't wait to track your weight and more with this smart scale, and you'll be dropping pounds — and saving money — in no time. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.