Improve your home's Wi-Fi network with this sweet Eero deal

Amazon is offering a sweet deal on its Eero mesh Wi-Fi system. The three-pack has a regular price of $249, but right now it's been lowered to $174. Or if you want to pick up an Echo Dot and the Eero system, Amazon has a bundle for $208.99, a savings of $90.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, 3-pack ($174, originally $249; amazon.com)

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, 3-pack, plus Echo dot ($208.99, originally $298.99; amazon.com)

One of the easiest and most reliable ways to improve Wi-Fi coverage in your home is to switch from a single wireless router to a mesh network system. Mesh networks use several access points throughout your home to expand your Wi-Fi coverage and ensure all of your devices are receiving the strongest signal possible, and in turn, providing high-speed wireless internet to all of your devices.

That's fast enough to stream a 4K show at the same time as online gaming across multiple devices.

This particular Eero setup covers up to 5,000 square feet using dual-band Wi-Fi to create a hybrid 5.0 GHz and 2.4 Ghz network that can provide up to 350 Mbps wireless speeds. If you have a faster internet connection, the $499 Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system can reach up to 550 Mbps.

Eero's mobile app gives you control over your wireless network, allowing you to view all of the devices connected to your network, view their individual usage or pause the Wi-Fi network so the kids actually come to the dinner table. Eero also has subscription plans — Eero Secure and Secure+ — that add ad-blocking across your network and safe filtering to block inappropriate content. Plans start at $2.99 a month.

At $174, the Eero mesh network three-pack is a good deal, and sure to solve your wireless network issues — especially if you're using a single wireless router.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.