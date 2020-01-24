Cole Haan is taking an extra 20% off sale items

Cole Haan is known for sophisticated takes on shoes, outerwear and accessories, and right now, you can snag these high quality items at a significant discount. Through January 29, use promo code EXTRA20 to take an extra 20% off already marked-down styles from Cole Haan's clearance section.

Over 250 items are included in this deal, including favorites from the Zerøgrand line and plenty of boots, oxfords and sneakers. Or, if you're only interested in bags, coats and other accessories, you can filter by those items, as well.

To help you sift through the goods more efficiently, we've listed our top picks below. Just keep in mind, several of the items included in this promotion are final sale.

Elyse Bootie ($95.98, originally $280; colehaan.com)

This block-heeled suede boot transitions perfectly from day to night.

Generation Zerøgrand ($63.96, originally $120; colehaan.com)

This classic Cole Haan style is part oxford, part sneaker, and features lightweight construction along with responsive cushioning for maximum comfort.

Quilted Down Jacket ($127.98, originally $$398; colehaan.com)

Cold temperatures don't stand a chance against this 60/40 down-filled jacket, complete with an oversized hood, an attached inner bib, exposed front zipper and side zip pockets.

Grand Ambition Weekender Duffle Bag ($111.98, originally $298; colehaan.com)

This neoprene duffle, featuring a handy front pocket, is ideal for weekends away or toting gym gear.

Zerøgrand Hiker Boot ($159.96, originally $250; colehaan.com)

This sturdy boot is right at home on hiking trails and rainy city commutes alike.

2.Zerøgrand Wingtip Oxford ($127.96, originally $300; colehaan.com)

Every guy should have a pair of wingtips. This pair puts a spin on the classic shoe with a rubber outsole.

Insulated Melton Wool Anorak ($143.98, originally $398; colehaan.com)

This anorak is insulated to shield against frigid temperatures and features leather trim to add a hint of fashionable flair.

