Last chance to earn up to $2,000 or 200,000 bonus miles with Capital One Spark credit cards

Credit card sign-up bonuses have spun up higher and higher in the last few years, but very few of them have reached such stratospheric heights as the ones Capital One has been offering recently on its two business credit cards, the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business and the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business. But these limited-time offers are quickly coming to a close, so you'll need to sign up by Monday, January 27, in order to score either of the bonuses on these two cards.

CNN Underscored chose the Capital One Spark Miles card as one of its best credit cards of 2020, and the Spark Cash isn't far behind. The massive sign-up bonuses on these business cards break down like this:

Capital One Spark Miles: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles — 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and another 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening.

Capital One Spark Cash: Earn up to $2,000 in cash bonuses — $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first three months and an additional $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first six months of your account opening.

Now, you'll notice that with either offer, in order to get the entire sign-up bonus, you'll need to spend a significant amount of money during the first six months you have the card. That's because these are business credit cards, and the offers are designed for businesses with large monthly expenses. However, the good news is if you can't or won't spend $50,000 in the next six months, you can still qualify for the first part of the bonus with just $5,000 in spending in the first three months, an amount that's much more manageable for some.

And if you want one of these cards but don't have a business? We'll get to that in a moment. But first —

Which Spark card should you choose?

Either of these cards is a good fit for many businesses — choosing one or the other just depends on your needs. If you don't travel often or aren't interested in earning travel rewards, you'll probably want to go with the Capital One Spark Cash. It earns 2% cash back on all purchases, which matches the earning rate on CNN Underscored's benchmark credit card, the Citi® Double Cash Card. The Spark Cash comes with a $95 annual fee, but it's waived for the first year, so you can get the card and try it out for 12 months to decide if it makes sense for your business.

On the other hand, if you do have travel expenses or want to earn miles toward a great vacation, you should choose the Capital One Spark Miles card. It earns 2 miles for every dollar you spend, plus an extra 3 miles for every dollar you spend on hotels or car rentals booked with the card through Capital One Travel, for a total of 5 miles per dollar on those purchases.

All those miles can be used to wipe away the cost of any travel purchases you make with the card by using the "Purchase Eraser" feature. You'll get 1 cent in value for each mile when you redeem them that way.

That redemption rate means you're basically earning at least 2 cents in rewards for every dollar you spend on the card, effectively the same as the Spark Cash. It also means that the 200,000-mile bonus is worth at least $2,000 in travel. However, where the Spark Miles card really differs from the Spark Cash is that the miles it earns can be transferred to 15 different airline partners, including airlines such as JetBlue, Air France and Singapore Airlines.

It takes some research and flexibility to really maximize mileage transfers, but if you're willing to put in the time and effort, you can end up with redemptions worth much more than the 1 cent per mile you'll get when using the Purchase Eraser, which could make the 200,000-mile bonus worth even more than $2,000.

What if I don't have a business?

The Spark cards are business credit cards and designed specifically for businesses, but that doesn't mean you're not eligible to get them just because you're not a huge corporation. In fact, you might already have a business and not even know it. If you're a rideshare driver, or you sell products online, or even if you just have a side hustle that you do in your spare time — basically, if you participate in the "gig economy" at all, you may very well have a business as a sole proprietor.

If so, you can legitimately apply for either of the Capital One Spark credit cards using your Social Security number instead of a company Employer Identification Number. And if your business is new, don't let that dissuade you either — just be honest about your business and personal income on the application, and the fact that you've only been in business a short time.

Last days to get these huge offers

Keep in mind that with either card, if you spend the $50,000 to earn the full sign-up bonus, you'll also be earning either 2% cash back with the Spark Cash or at least 2 miles per dollar with the Spark Miles on that entire $50,000 in spending, meaning you'll get an additional $1,000 in cash or 100,000 miles just from the regular earning rates on the cards. So when all is said and done, you'll end up with an enormous haul of up to $3,000 in cash back from the Spark Cash, or up to 300,000 miles from the Spark Miles. That's a return that's hard to beat on either a personal or business credit card.

But these increased Spark credit card bonus offers won't last beyond Monday, January 27, so if you've been considering a business credit card and think either the Capital One Spark Miles or the Capital One Spark Cash might be right for you, make sure to grab one before the clock runs out and the bonuses disappear.

