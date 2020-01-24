These 12 crazy-popular, affordable area rugs at Wayfair have over 8,000 reviews

If you're looking to reinvigorate a lackluster room in your home, one of the quickest — and most affordable — ways to do it is by investing in a new area rug. Sure, you could also consider replacing your couch or dining room table or headboard, but furniture is not cheap. It turns out that area rugs, however, are!

And the good news is that Wayfair is home to more than 300,000 options (yes, you read that right.) The internet's mega home retailer is flooded with consumers daily and like Amazon reviewers, they looove to post detailed assessments about the good, the bad and the ugly related to their purchase. Lucky for us, those reviews add up, and they helped us wade through thousands of options to pinpoint the best rugs in terms of color options, durability, quality, softness, accurate photos and Web description and stain removal.

We've sampled a half-dozen Wayfair rugs in our homes and the verdict is in — those made of the synthetic material polypropylene are virtually stain-proof. That's why nearly all the top rugs on Wayfair (and on our list) are made of this easy-to-clean fabric.

Below are 12 of Wayfair's most positively-reviewed area rugs, which start at under 20 bucks and come in hundreds of colors, sizes and shapes, from runners to giant rectangles. Whether you're considering one for your family room or kitchen, these fan favorites can immediately add a fresh dose of design to your home.

Mistana Brandt Area Rug (starting at $18.90; wayfair.com)

Featuring a lovely faded pattern that comes in 11 colors (from light gray to turquoise) and 16 sizes, the Brandt is the versatile area rug your room is yearning for. It has a 0.25-inch pile and is made from polypropylene, which lands it directly in the stain-resistant category.

Number of reviews: 42,000+

Sample review: "OMG This rug is gorgeous just love it!!!!! I loved it so much I bought a second one for the living room."

Andover Mills Lilah Area Rug (starting at $24.82; wayfair.com)

If you love you a shag rug, look no further than Lilah. Available in 15 colors and 19 sizes, the polypropylene rug is stain-resistant and doesn't shed like many shags do!

Number of reviews: 38,000+

Sample review: "So happy with this rug! The color is perfect and it is exactly what I was looking for. Soft enough to walk on, long pile, it looks great. The backing on the rug is on the stiffer side, which I like cause it's not going to flop over when your foot catches it and we have no need for any rubber underneath, with the stiffness and furniture holding one side down. It did not have a smell when we opened and the corners were easy to weigh down and flattened out in a few hours."

Mistana Clair Area Rug (starting at $26.99; wayfair.com)

You may recognize the Clair from its background role in oh-so-many Instagram posts. The perfect neutral-but-modern rug, it comes in eight colors and 22 sizes and is incredibly soft underfoot, even without a rug pad. More to know: We've tested it IRL in the cream-and-light grey hue and were able to remove an entire glass of red wine in just a few minutes with some water, dish soap and elbow grease.

Number of reviews: 32,000+

Sample review: "Love the rug! It is soft and not too thin. Base color is beige or as I first saw it dingy white, but depending on the light and other furnishings in your room it will look lighter or darker. In my case it looks creamy and brightens up the room (does not look dirty at all). Pattern has faded effect which I like a lot. It lays flat within a day or so and we do not need a rug pad. So far with foot traffic and the dog its looking great."

Mistana Hillsby Area Rug (starting at $39.99; wayfair.com)

Whether you opt for this stunner in a neutral gray or the much-loved orange/navy, you're going to be thrilled. With a slightly deeper pile (0.38 inches versus the standard 0.25 inches), this polypropylene area rug is soft as can be and will be a stunning addition to any room.

Number of reviews: 19,000+

Sample review: "I am absolutely in love with this rug!! It has a slight worn look/subtle pattern which is what I was looking for since my taste is more along the lines of rustic and I didn't want a pattern that was too bold or overwhelming since the rug takes up a lot of the dining room. The quality is better than I expected, given the price and it's soft but not too plush so we can pull out the dining chairs."

Ophelia & Co. Yolanda Area Rug (starting at $56.99; wayfair.com)

Crafted from a blend of polypropylene, cotton and jute, this sophisticated high-low pile area rug has been drawing in rave reviews for half a decade. Available in seven colors and 31 sizes, it has a latex backing, which helps with traction.

Number of reviews: 19,000+

Sample review: "I love this rug! It is exactly the same color as the online photos. The quality is exceptional, especially for the price. We unrolled it and within 15 minutes it completely flattened out even on the corners. It's thick and plush. I'm planning on getting a second one for the dining room."

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Hosking Area Rug (starting at $25.99; wayfair.com)

Soft and plush with a faded floral medallion motif, this polypropylene rug comes in six colors and 19 sizes. We've also tested the Hosking ourselves (in the white and blue colorway) and can verify that it's stain-proof (yep, we spilled a full glass of wine on this one, too!).

Number of reviews: 19,000+

Sample review: "I purchased this rug for our family room and love it. The colors are what I expected and we're always complimented on it. Despite it being lighter color rug, it hides dirt and stains well. Does not shed and feels great under feet (especially with a plush rug pad). It's not a super thick rug, but seems that it will hold up well in our high-traffic family room."

Mistana Indira Area Rug (starting at $35.99; wayfair.com)

More than 14,000 reviewers agree that this rug is a true statement piece. Offered in seven bold colors and 27 sizes, the polypropylene rug is also super cozy, thanks to its 0.45-inch pile height.

Number of reviews: 14,000+

Sample review: "Oh my gosh! I love this rug! It is beautiful! Love the colors! Exactly as described. Arrived quickly. Don't hesitate if you think you want it. It is a great buy! Highly recommended."

Mistana Waldenburg Handmade Jute/Sisal Area Rug (starting at $33.27; wayfair.com)

If you're craving a natural fiber rug in your home, look no further than this jute/sisal combo that more than 13,000 reviewers are raving about. Available in eight colorways and 31 sizes, the rug has a 0.5-inch pile and needs a pad to stay put. To combat those curling corners, we swear by these sticky grippers that are 14 bucks on Amazon.

Number of reviews: 13,000+

Sample review: "If you are looking for a thick, knotty texture and a cushy underfoot feel, this is the rug. After several tries and several returns, I found the rug I wanted for my front entranceway. The colors in it range from tan to taupe to ivory. Although Wayfair calls it "brown," the manufacturer calls it "natural/ivory," which I think is more exact. It will go with an earthy decor or a contemporary decor."

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Youati Area Rug (starting at $23.99; wayfair.com)

Sublimely soft, this vintage-looking, Persian-inspired rug would look serene in a master bedroom, but thanks to its polypropylene construction, it can stand up to the foot traffic of an entryway, too. More to know: It's available in four colors and 19 sizes.

Number of reviews: 12,000+

Sample review: "Love love love this rug! I get compliments on it all the time too and people wanting to order it for their house because it really can go with lots of different styles and colors really well... and stains surprisingly come out great! I spilled red curry on it, a whole bowl ugggg, and no stain, also coffee, my son got sick on it, no stain, and we have a 7 month old who also gets sick on it and there is no signs of stains after proper cleaning from all of these!"

Mistana Abstract Area Rug (starting at $26.28; wayfair.com)

Bright and bold, this eclectic rug might just be what your less-than-favorite room is calling for. Offered in four primary hues, the polypropylene rug comes in 18 sizes, too.

Number of reviews: 11,000+

Sample review: "We absolutely love this rug. The colors brighten the room and it feels great under-foot! Delighted!"

Mistana Newburyport Area Rug (starting at $35.99; wayfair.com)

Chock full of vintage-esque bohemian vibes, the Newburyport is a rug you're going to start spotting on the 'gram regularly. Available in two colors and 44 sizes, this polypropylene carpet will look at home everywhere from your teenager's bedroom to your formal living room.

Number of reviews: 10,000+

Sample review: "Love this rug!!! I never thought I would want such a colorful rug in my family room, but it actually acts as a neutral, in that it enhances every other color we have in the room. It adds such a life and freshness to the room! You really can't go wrong with this rug. We looked and looked for a rug that would tie in all of our accessories and such and this one is perfect!!! We like it so much that we have ordered a second one for under our dining room table."

Wade Logan Handmade Braided Polypropylene (starting at $29.99; wayfair.com)

A new take on our favorite stain-resistant fabric, this Wade Logan rug is braided instead of power loomed, offering boatloads of texture to any space. We've tested it in our entryway, and after six months of constant foot traffic, it still looks brand new. It comes in six colors and 24 sizes.

Number of reviews: 8,000+

Sample review: "I love this rug - the color is perfect - not too light and not too dark and it holds up to a high traffic area. It also does a great job of hiding the dirt!"

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.