4K UHD and HD Fire TVs from Toshiba are getting steep discounts

Fire TV Editions provide the best of both worlds if you're in the Amazon ecosystem. You get an HDTV with built-in Fire TV streaming.

And while these aren't 4K or the sharpest picture out there with thin bezels, these thoroughly impress on the value scale. Currently, Amazon is discounting the 32-inch 720p HD and 43-inch 1080p HD Toshiba Fire TVs.

Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Fire TV ($129.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Toshiba 43-inch 1080p HD Full HD Fire TV ($279.99, originally $300; amazon.com)

But if you're in the market for a 4K Fire TV, the 50-inch Toshiba variant is seeing a $100 discount, bringing the price to just $279.99. And that's for a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV with Dolby Vision HDR. It's an impressive value, and you can also save on the 4K 43-inch model.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV with Dolby Vision ($249.99, originally $330; amazon.com)

Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV with Dolby Vision ($279.99, originally $380; amazon.com)

Whether you opt for HD or 4K, you'll receive an Amazon voice remote in the box. This way you can use Alexa to control the entire TV experience, from switching inputs to requesting specific content. You'll also receive a 60Hz refresh rate and three HDMI ports on the back. Plus you'll already have an extra HDMI, since you won't need to plug in a streaming box.

Since these run FireOS, you can expect updates that add new features, support new standards and expand the streaming services on the TV.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.