Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) The toxic effects of an online world. A controversial commercial. The new artists you should know before the Grammys. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Oprah believes you can't put "American Dirt" down, but some Latinos say they can't pick up the book that follows a Mexican woman and her son fleeing to the US. The problem? The author isn't Mexican or a migrant.

Tweets aimed at India's women politicians show a toxic environment that consists of trolling, threats and hate. Three politicians tell their stories and take a look at the criticism and hate they receive.