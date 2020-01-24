Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)The toxic effects of an online world. A controversial commercial. The new artists you should know before the Grammys. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Oprah believes you can't put "American Dirt" down, but some Latinos say they can't pick up the book that follows a Mexican woman and her son fleeing to the US. The problem? The author isn't Mexican or a migrant.
Tweets aimed at India's women politicians show a toxic environment that consists of trolling, threats and hate. Three politicians tell their stories and take a look at the criticism and hate they receive.
Eight acts are nominated the Grammys best new artist award. In case you haven't heard of them yet, we've done the hard work for you. Here's what you should know about each nominee, including similar artists, to make you feel like a pro.
The NFL is back in the spotlight dealing with racial issues. It's sparking controversy with a new Super Bowl ad addressing police shootings of black Americans.
Top executives at the Global Center on Adaptation believe human inaction plays a role in threats from disasters. Ban Ki-moon and Patrick Verkooijen explain why fires and floods prove the need for