-- Thirty-four US service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile attack on US forces in Iraq earlier this month.
-- At least two people were killed after an explosion at a Houston manufacturer.
-- The US confirmed its second case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Chicago. Stay up to date with the ongoing crisis here.
-- A winter storm is coming for the eastern US for the third weekend in a row, and it could disrupt millions of travelers.
-- Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has died at 29. He appeared on Season 15 vying for star Hannah Brown.
-- Oprah has a new book suggestion, but some people refuse to pick up the book. Read up on the controversy here.
-- Mall-goers shopping for stationery and greeting cards will be left disappointed because Papyrus is going out of business.
-- Taylor Swift revealed she overcame an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary.