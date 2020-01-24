Young refugees in Kenya take a VR school trip to London's National Gallery

Students take part in the virtual lesson.
(CNN)A group of young refugees in a camp in Kenya became possibly the world's first students to go on a virtual school trip, attending a lesson at London's National Gallery via VR headsets.

The students explored the gallery's paintings and received a lesson from artist Lisa Milroy through the equipment, in a project that organizers said has never been done before.
Aged between 13 and 22, the students have spent their lives in the Kakuma Refugee Camp -- one of the largest camps in the world, which houses around 190,000 refugees from several countries.
"I really enjoyed it. It felt like I was there with Lisa, together," 18-year-old student Nyagoa, who was born in the camp after her mother fled conflict in South Sudan, said in a quote provided by organizers. "It looked just the way that I always imagined and I really enjoyed it because it felt just like I was in London.