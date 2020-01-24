East Africa is suffering its worst invasion of desert locusts in 25 years

Nairobi (CNN)The Horn of Africa has been hit by the worst invasion of desert locusts in 25 years, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
The invasion poses an unprecedented threat to food security in the entire sub region, where over 19 million people in East Africa are already experiencing a high degree of food insecurity, the agency said.
In Kenya, it is the worst invasion in 70 years, and the government says it "poses an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods in the country."
The swarms of desert locusts have destroyed pasture in affected counties, but if they spread to Kirinyaga county in south central Kenya, they could wreak havoc on crops like coffee and tea, the Principal Secretary of Agriculture Hamadi Boga told CNN.
The government has allocated $5 million on to manage the swarms of locust and prevent spreading as it continues efforts to boost on-the-ground and aerial control measures.
Invasions of desert locust are irregular in the region, the last instance occurred in 2007 at a much smaller scale than the current invasion.
"This current invasion of desert locust is significantly larger in magnitude and scale than previously experienced in Kenya and across East Africa," said Dr. Stephen Njoka, the CEO of Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa.
Plague risk
Irregular weather and climate conditions in 2019, including heavy rains between October and December, are suspected to have contributed to the spread of locusts in the region.