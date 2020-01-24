East Africa is suffering its worst invasion of desert locusts in 25 years

Nairobi (CNN) The Horn of Africa has been hit by the worst invasion of desert locusts in 25 years, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

The invasion poses an unprecedented threat to food security in the entire sub region, where over 19 million people in East Africa are already experiencing a high degree of food insecurity, the agency said.

In Kenya, it is the worst invasion in 70 years, and the government says it "poses an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods in the country."

The swarms of desert locusts have destroyed pasture in affected counties, but if they spread to Kirinyaga county in south central Kenya, they could wreak havoc on crops like coffee and tea, the Principal Secretary of Agriculture Hamadi Boga told CNN.

A man walks through a locust swarm in Kenya on 22 January 2020, Samburu County, Ololokwe, Kenya.

The government has allocated $5 million on to manage the swarms of locust and prevent spreading as it continues efforts to boost on-the-ground and aerial control measures.

Read More